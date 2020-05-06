Gov. Tom Wolf announces initiative to increase COVID-19 testing, providing new job opportunities in public health sector

Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new service initiative Wednesday to support efforts to increase COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and provide critical new job opportunities in the public health sector.

“Our highest priority remains protecting public health and safety, but we must also look ahead to see how we can address future needs. To reopen our economy to its maximum potential, we will need to boost our ability to contain this highly transmissible virus,” Gov. Wolf said. “The Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps will serve as a public service program that will expand our ability to conduct contact tracing and testing and mobilize Pennsylvanians to contain COVID-19.”

The Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps will partner with Pennsylvania’s existing testing and contract tracing initiatives, local public health agencies, community organizations, and the nonprofit community to expand. In addition, it will leverage resources to fund testing and contact tracing initiatives and explore creative ways to recruit experienced Pennsylvanians with healthcare and public health experience to support this initiative.

Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 51,845 cases, with 3,106 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

