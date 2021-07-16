Gov. Wolf to tour areas of Bucks County hit hardest by flooding

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be in Bucks County Friday to tour the towns hit hardest by flooding earlier this week.

The governor is expected to survey the damage from the flooding in Bristol and Bensalem sometime after noon.

The historic flooding, estimated to be a 100-year-flood by the National Weather Service, came as more than 10 inches of rain fell over the course of just a few hours Monday afternoon.

The water stranded drivers in Croydon, and left dozens of residents displaced as the water destroyed their homes.

Wolf is expected to visit the Lafayette Garden Condominiums in Andalusia, where residents were evacuated Monday, and others were rescued by boat.

The Red Cross assisted more than 50 people in the aftermath of the flooding. Anyone needing assistance, or if someone is in need of assistance, can reach out to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

Bucks County flood victims struggle to put their lives back together

Historic flooding destroys Bensalem, Croydon homes, leaves some homeless

Torrential rain prompts flash flooding, stranding people across Bucks County

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter