Graffiti Pier partially collapses: Residents seek answers on next steps during meeting

Residents in a Fishtown neighborhood are asking what happens next with Graffiti Pier after part of the pier collapsed last month into the Delaware River. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports on a community meeting on the issue Tuesday night.

If you haven't seen one of the new stylish Philadelphia waterfront developments, Northbank has a touch of South Beach to some, but mostly quiet working professionals and families who now are concerned about their neighbor, Graffiti Pier attracting not just artists but also trouble.

Homeowners who paid a million dollars said they now regret it. Some said they have become victims of crime and witnesses to crimes as they spoke at this well-attended meeting at Northbank Tuesday, the new development along the Delaware riverfront.

Government leaders are negotiating with the pier's owner, Conrail, to acquire the pier and land around it to make it a public park and make it both safe and stable after a large section of the end of the pier collapsed onto the Delaware River July 31.

"The problem is there is no plan on making it totally secure at this point. We need all the players involved—Conrail, city police, the parking authority— to make it safe for now until the park is purchased and developed," said Mark Squilla, city councilmember.

"Graffiti Pier is a really important part of our neighborhood here. I know it has a lot of history here. For me and others here, it's an important summary of the future of our neighborhood," said Dan Martino, Civic Association President.

"This happens to be a really iconic pier and moment in Philadelphia where street artists have been perfecting their craft in this pier and we think, and they think, there's no reason that can't live right beside good, safe public access for communities of all ages, all abilities, to approach the river and enjoy themselves passively and recreationally," said Joe Forkin, Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

"This history preceded us, so we want to respect history, but we also want to make sure that we realize the investment of our property to create a community that is safe for us," said Russ Torres, Northbank Homeowner.