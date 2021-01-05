Grand opening of Wawa drive-thru in Falls Township set for Friday

article

Wawa will be hosting a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the company's new drive-thru location in Falls Township.

The new store is located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue in Morrisville and will "solely focus on drive-thru and curbside pickup service," according to a Wawa spokesperson.

Customers will use "state-of-the-art" technology to place their favorite food and drink items from the comfort of their vehicles.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," Director of Construction Terri Micklin said.

A drive-thru location opened in Westampton, New Jersey in December.

