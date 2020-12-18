Wawa opening first drive-thru at Westampton, NJ location Friday

Wawa is calling on their customers to 'buckle up,' as they open their first-ever drive-thru Friday in Burlington County.

The drive-thru window was built into the Wawa store at 570 Rancocas Road in Westampton, and it will open for the first time Friday at 10 a.m.

Wawa is also set to open three more locations in early 2021 in Cranford, Eatontown, and Randolph.

In Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Wawa plans to open a drive-thru only store.

Wawa says it was actually working on the drive-thru store before the pandemic hit, but plans have accelerated since.

