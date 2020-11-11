Grandmother speaks out after grandson shot while playing basketball in South Philly

A grandmother is speaking out after her grandson was shot while playing basketball with a friend. She's pleading for the person who shot him to turn themselves in.

“They don't have guns. They had basketballs and bikes,” Gwendolyn Lighty said.

Lighty was all fired up Wednesday afternoon after her 18-year-old grandson was shot along with his 14-year-old friend at a basketball court right behind her house at 13th Street and Carpenter Tuesday evening.

Her grandson and his friend had just left her home to play basketball on the very court she lobbied to get placed in the neighborhood that’s when a gunman got out of a car and opened fire.

“We obtained some video and we're currently looking for a 2019 Nissan Versa. It’s a four-door white car. We believe our shooter made his escape in that car,” South Detectives Captain James Kearney said.

“There were parents here with children on this playground and you just brazenly get out of car and start shooting,” Lighty added.

Advertisement

The14-year-old was struck in the head and remains in critical condition. Lighty’s grandson was shot in the back and hip.

This is the second shooting of teenage boys on local basketball courts in Philadelphia since Sunday that’s when a 16-year-old and 13-year-old were shot at an Academy Road hoops court in Northeast Philly. The 16-year-old is in critical condition with a bullet lodged in his back. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in Wednesday. He was charged with attempted murder and weapons charges.

Police tell FOX 29 there is a gun buyback set for this Saturday at the Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church at 2010 Tasker Street starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They are offering as much as $200 for weapons that are turned in.

RELATED:

Police: 2 teens shot at basketball court in South Philadelphia

Police: Teens wounded in shooting at basketball court in Northeast Philly

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest