2 young children, grandmother dead after Hamilton Township house fire, family says
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning house fire in Mercer County has claimed the lives of three people, including two children, and left several people hospitalized.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.
Family members tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that three people died as a result of the fire, including a grandmother, a young child, and an infant.
According to the family, three other people, including the children's mother, are in the hospital.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
