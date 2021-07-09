Expand / Collapse search

2 young children, grandmother dead after Hamilton Township house fire, family says

Mercer County
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning house fire in Mercer County has claimed the lives of three people, including two children, and left several people hospitalized. 

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Family members tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that three people died as a result of the fire, including a grandmother, a young child, and an infant. 

According to the family, three other people, including the children's mother, are in the hospital.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

