2 young children, grandmother dead after Hamilton Township house fire, family says

An early morning house fire in Mercer County has claimed the lives of three people, including two children, and left several people hospitalized.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Family members tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that three people died as a result of the fire, including a grandmother, a young child, and an infant.

According to the family, three other people, including the children's mother, are in the hospital.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter