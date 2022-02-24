Gravestones vandalized with swastikas in 3 Montgomery County cemeteries

A community is shaken after gravestones and monuments in three different Montgomery County cemeteries were vandalized with hateful symbols.

Saint Mary's Polish-American Society shared over a dozen pictures on Facebook of desecrated tombstones in St. Benedict and Old St. Matthews in Plymouth, and St. Matthews in Whitemarsh.

Swastikas and other hateful symbols were scrawled onto gravestones and monuments with what appears to be orange paint.

"Somebody must be sick because I don't think a person who was in stable mind would do that," Ursala Kozlowski said. Her grandfather's gravestone was one of the many impacted.

Vandalized gravestones have been covered with cardboard until they can be properly cleaned.

Saint Mary's Polish-American Society organized a prayer service Thursday night "to send an unmistakable signal to those who perpetrated these acts that such behavior cannot ever be tolerated."

Cardboard is covering some gravestones and monuments until they can be properly cleaned. FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney spotted three teens cleaning a loved one's gravestone.

"It is very heartbreaking," Ursala Kozlowski said.

