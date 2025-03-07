Grieving family pleads for answers in murder of brother shot on Roosevelt Boulevard

The Brief William Torres Espinal was shot to death in what police say may have been a road rage incident August of 2024. Seven months later, his family says there are no developments in the investigation. They’re asking the public for any information that can help.



William Torres Espinal died after Philadelphia police say he was found shot in the chest following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in August.

At the time, police said Torres had struck the median and another vehicle while driving north on the Boulevard. Police say the investigation is still active.

What we know:

Police say 25-year-old William Torres Espinal was driving a silver Honda CRV when someone fired through the back of it. He was shot in the back and the bullet came through his chest causing him to crash along the median of West Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road.

Police say something may have also happened on the Boulevard between Broad Street and North 9th Street. It happened just before one o’clock the afternoon of August 7th of last year.

Friday, his grieving family said a seventh and final prayer for their loved one. They've done it every month for the seven months since someone murdered William.

What they're saying:

"It's been a really hard loss, for sure," said William’s younger brother Geudy.

"He was a pretty pure person and really genuine and all that and we've been handling it pretty well. We've been pretty strong because he's always showed that you can have strength in hard moments," said Geudy.

What still haunts them is that Williams' killer is still out there.

"Almost a year and there's still no suspect, there's no evidence or nothing. We're not getting nowhere," said Geudy.

"He was at work and he had a shorter schedule that day so he was coming back on his way home. And on his way home, I guess he went through some road rage some issues with somebody or something," said Geudy.

Dig deeper:

The family has been posting fliers all over the area trying to keep his case in the public eye.

"He wouldn't do something evil or bad or nothing. He was a really pure person," said Geudy.

His sister, Awilda, pleads for help.

"If you please saw something, say something because we really need your help now. We need justice for my brother," she said.

What you can do:

Call police at 215-686-3334 if you have any information that can help. Or submit a tip by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-8477. You can remain anonymous. The family says you can also reach out to them via Instagram, here, to have them give your tips to police.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.