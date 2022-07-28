Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in North Philadelphia food desert to give residents quality groceries

A new grocery store located in North Philadelphia is working to combat the neighborhood's food desert by providing residents with quality groceries.

The new store, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, opened on Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia on Thursday.

The store's purpose is to serve the Sharswood community, which was considered a food desert before the opening of the new store, the company says.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as an area where residents have limited access to a variety of healthy foods due to limited income or living far away from healthy resources.

According to Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, before the opening of the new store, the closest grocery store was more than a mile away and was known for high prices.

Additionally, the new store has created 30 new jobs for members of the community and it will give residents big savings on quality groceries.

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers were given the chance to enter a drawing to win $1,000 worth of groceries.