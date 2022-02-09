Grocery prices continue to rise with no end in sight

Some national retailers say don’t expect grocery prices to come down anytime soon and they may even climb in coming weeks.

"$90 for nothing. Just fruits and vegetables and a box of coffee. Like three or four bags. Nothing," Marisella Campos lamented.

Campos voicing frustration with how much it’s costing to feed her family. "But, you need food and you need groceries," she added.

Credible.com Personal Finance Expert Dan Roccato says supply chain issues, due to the pandemic and stores having to pay more for workers, are pushing prices through the roof. Groceries, overall, are up six and a half percent from this time last year.

"Some specific products have really gone up. For example, beef up 18.6 percent, bacon 16.3 percent, fresh fruit is up 7.3 percent and coffee 6.3 percent," Roccato remarked.

Don’t expect to see any relief anytime soon.

"We’re really still in the middle of this and I suspect we’re gonna see these price increases carry through most of 2022. Might moderate, but we are not out of the woods, yet, on this thing," Roccato commented.

Roccato has suggestions for consumers seeking ways to save at the grocery store.

"Buy in bulk. You might save there. Use those shopping apps, those loyalty coupons, things like that. Pull out all the tricks, cause you are going to need them right now," Roccato added.

