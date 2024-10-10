Group arrested for brutal attack, robbery of 83-year-old woman at NJ grocery store
SOMERS POINT, N.J - An everyday errand turned into a violent robbery for an elderly woman last week, and now four suspects are in custody, including a juvenile.
Police say the 83-year-old was brutally attacked and robbed of her purse in front of an Acme in Somers Point.
She suffered injuries to her face and upper body.
Police say multiple searches of homes and vehicles in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township led to the arrests of Maria DeSantis, 60; Charles Ogelsby, Jr., 23; Emily Labaco, 22; and a 15-year-old boy.
The juvenile suspect was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft, while the other three were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, use/ employing a juvenile to commit a crime, and receiving stolen property.