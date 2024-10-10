Man shot in the head while riding bike in Philadelphia neighborhood: police

article

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was the target of a shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue to find the unresponsive victim shot in the head and leg.

He was still straddling the rideshare bike police say he was riding when the shooting erupted around 4:30 a.m.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, where he is said to be in extrememly critical condition.

"He never regained consciousness," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Two shell casings were found just feet from the victim, leading police to believe that the shooter was very close when they opened fire.

No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.