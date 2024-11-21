Group of juveniles sought for rash of violent attacks in Philadelphia: police

article

A series of brazen assaults unfolded in less than one hour earlier this week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify several juvenile suspects.

Police say all three victims were attacked from behind Tuesday afternoon, getting punched in the head and face several times:

3:20 p.m. near 17th and Chestnut streets

3:45 p.m. on the 200 block of North 19th Street

4:10 p.m. near 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue

Two women, ages 24 and 41, along with a 31-year-old man were each assaulted by the group, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman suffered a concussion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.