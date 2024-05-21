Center City SIPS: Philadelphia's summer-long happy hour is back!

article

What's the best way to celebrate "Hump Day?" Discounted drinks and dishes after work, of course!

Philadelphia is getting ready to kick off its favorite happy hour as "Center City SIPS" returns for its 20th summer of fun.

"Mix, mingle and make it a night!"

The city-wide happy hour will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 5 and continuing through August 28.

Food and drink deals will be available at over 60 bars and restaurants, including $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer and half-priced appetizers. Some restaurants will also offer 15 percent off entire meals.

If you're looking to start the party even earlier, SIPS is hosting an official preview party from 5 to 7 p.m. May 22 at Dilworth Park with exclusive pricing, entertainment, giveaways and samplings.

The Center City District will also introduce its first limited-edition beer in collaboration with a local brewery, Broad Street Brewing.

It's called SIPS Summer Splash, and it's a Mexican-style lager with lime that will be sold exclusively at Dilworth Park’s Air Grille Garden for $5.

For a full visit of participating locations, visit the SIPS website.



