Large crane, vessel catch fire under Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City

article

Large plumes of smoke cascaded over Walt Whitman Bridge Tuesday morning as crews fought a raging fire below.

Officials say a large crane and a nearby vessel were involved in a fire at Holts Marine Terminal in Gloucester City.

Photos posted by the Westville Fire Department show the crane engulfed in flames as smoke rises over the bridge, temporarily shutting down parts of I-76.

MORE HEADLINES:

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews blasted the crane with water, gaining control of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and officials have yet to say what caused the fire.