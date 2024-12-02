Group sought for stealing carts full of stolen goods from Wegmans: police

article

Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspected thieves.

The late-night retail theft unfolded at Wegmans on October 12.

Police say six suspects were seen filling carts with merchandise, taking them to their vehicles, then coming back to load up more carts.

They exited the store without paying both times, according to authorities.

The stolen merchandise totaled more than $1,000.

The suspected vehicles include a silver Jeep Cherokee, a luxury sedan and an older tan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.