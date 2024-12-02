At least 3 Pennsylvania homes burglarized by same suspect in 2 nights: police

Police are looking for a man they say committed a string of home burglaries in two different Pennsylvania counties last week.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect inside a home on the 1100 block of Maplecrest Circle in Lower Merion around 9 p.m. November 27.

He was then seen leaving through the front door.

Police say the same suspect burglarized two other homes on the 400 block of East Jefferson Street in Media the night before.

Photos show the suspect wearing red gloves.

Details about what was stolen from the homes have yet to be released, along with any potential damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.