Group used explosive to blast open safe during burglary in Kensington, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of men accused of breaking into a Kensington pharmacy and using an explosive device to blast open a safe full of narcotics and money.

Investigators say the robbery happened during the overnight hours of Oct. 27 on the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows at least four men outside the pharmacy. Police say the suspects forced entry into the business and blew up a safe in order to steal drugs and money.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

