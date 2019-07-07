Guitar player plays ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in the Grand Canyon

A guitar player traveled to the Grand Canyon to pay tribute to America for the Fourth of July.

Andrew Suggs traveled to Northern Arizona on a camping trip, but also had a plan to pay tribute to America using one of its greatest treasures — playing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on the edge of the Grand Canyon.

In the video released on his YouTube channel, Suggs stands on the edge of the canyon as his electric guitar echoes the national anthem.

Being born and raised in Atlanta, Suggs represented the Braves by wearing his #16 McCann jersey. According to an Instagram post, Suggs said the Braves contacted him to play at a future game.