Gunfire in Rhawnhurst hits and kills man while driving; passenger in critical condtion, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a man while he was driving Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue, around 8 Sunday night.

A 25-year-old man was driving a car, when, according to authorities, he was struck in the head by gunfire. The car then traveled some distance, hitting another vehicle, then continuing about a mile, where it hit a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole and came to rest.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A second man, in his early 20s, was in the car when the shooting happened. He was also shot in the head.

That second victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics and he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.

This comes on the heels of a shooting earlier Sunday evening, that left a 36-year-old man in critical condition. Police are still investigating the mass shooting Saturday night of nine people in Kensington.

