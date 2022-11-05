Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody

article

A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home.

Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

A weapon was found and an arrest was made, though there were no other details regarding the incident. Police are investigating the shooting.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.