Gunfire strikes 20-year-old woman, 14 cars, 3 homes in Delaware

Detectives are requesting the public's help after a shooting in the community of Wilton that left one woman shot, plus numerous vehicles and properties struck by gunfire.

New Castle County Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Wilton Boulevard and Stonebridge Boulevard for a report of a shooting around 11:18 p.m., and simultaneously there were additional calls for a shooting at the Walmart located on the 100 block of Wilton Boulevard.

Officers found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound near the Walmart. She was transported to an area hospital, where police say she was treated and released.

Police determined that 14 vehicles and 3 houses had also been struck by gunfire.

Detectives are asking anyone with video surveillance during that timeframe or information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395-8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.

