Gunman convicted of 2022 North Philadelphia shooting where over 70 shots were fired

Prosecutors gathered on Monday to announce the conviction of a gunman who they say was involved in a shooting three years ago that wounded an innocent man.

Vincent Perkins and three other people were seen on surveillance video firing more than 70 shots down the 3000 block of Page Street on Mar. 17, 2022.

"They reeked chaos and violence in North Philadelphia for months on end," Assistant District Attorney Ty Pettinger said.

Prosecutors added that one of the gunmen involved in the shooting has since been charged in four Philadelphia homicides.

What we know:

Vincent Perkins was one of three men who was captured on video firing more than 70 shots down the 3000 block of Page Street on Mar. 17, 2022.

A 58-year-old man who authorities say was walking home from a nearby deli when the shooting happened was hit in the stomach by gunfire.

He was brought to Temple University Hospital by responding police officers and was "miraculously" released the next day.

Perkins was already known to authorities at the time of the shooting and investigators were able to identify him from the hoodie he was wearing.

One of the gunman involved in the shooting has since been linked to four Philadelphia homicides. Three others still have not been identified.

What's next:

Vincent Perkins was convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault and several weapons crimes.

He is expected to be sentenced in June.