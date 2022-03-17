Police investigating 2 non-fatal shootings Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a pair of broad daylight shootings that happened within minute of each other Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 3:50 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

A 31-year-old man was found shot four times, including once in the side. He was brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Preliminary information shared by investigators said that a weapon was found on the victim, and he is being held as a prisoner.

Minutes later, officers in North Philadelphia responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Page Street where a 58-year-old man was shot three times.

Medics took the man to Temple University Hospital where he is expected to recover.

No arrests were reported immediately following the unrelated shootings. No movie was provided by authorities.

