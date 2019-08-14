Gunman wounds 6 police officers in North Philadelphia

Six Philadelphia police officers have been shot in an active shooting situation while additional officers have been injured in North Philly.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a narcotics warrant. The shooting situation remained active at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Two officers are inside the home with a shooter, who is still firing shots. It's believed the shooter is live-streaming the entire situation on social media.

Commissioner Richard Ross says police have been unable to make contact with the gunman.

"Having been at the scene for the last couple hours, he continues to fire rounds outside the window so this situation is in no way resolved," Ross said in a Thursday evening press conference.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital while three officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center. The officers are listed in stable condition and are expected to be okay.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports that a police sergeant was assaulted by someone in the neighborhood as he responded to the scene. The sergeant was struck in the head during the assault.

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped in a nearby day care.

There's been no reported injuries to civilians. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.