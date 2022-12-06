Guns N' Roses files trademark lawsuit against gun store of similar name

article

Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit against a Texas gun store using the same name.

The band accused Texas Guns And Roses of trademark infringement in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Defendant has used in commerce, without GNR’s permission or authorization, the GUNS N’ ROSES mark and trade name or marks and trade names confusingly similar thereto – specifically, Defendant’s Marks – in a manner that is likely to cause confusion with respect to the source and origin of Defendant’s goods and services, and is likely to cause confusion or mistake and to deceive purchasers as to GNR’s affiliation, connection, or association with, or approval or sponsorship of, Defendant, its business, and/or its goods and services," the lawsuit read.

Texas Guns And Roses registered its trademark in 2016, according to People Magazine. The store originally applied for the trademark in 2014.

Texas Guns And Roses sells firearms plus metal gun safes along with flowers and is operated by Jersey Village Florist.

"This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of defendant's business. GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer," the complaint said.

"Furthermore, the defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers."

FILE - Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the "Not In This Lifetime..." Tour at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 11, 2017 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Guns N' Roses is asking the store to change its name and pay damages for the alleged trademark infringement. The band also requested a trial by jury for anything triable, according to the documents.

Representatives for Guns N' Roses and the store Texas Guns And Roses did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment at time of publication.

A defense attorney for the store told City News Service that Texas Guns And Roses plans to fight the trademark lawsuit.

"There's never been any confusion and they have no evidence of confusion," attorney David L. Clark said in a statement. "This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out."

"Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we're the band or there is some affiliation," he added. "We will be fighting back."

Guns N' Roses was formed in 1985. The group consists of lead singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Steven Adler.

