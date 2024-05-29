Gunshots ring out during violent encounter as man attempts to enter Burlington County home

People in a South Jersey community are being asked to check their surveillance cameras after a violent encounter at a Burlington County home.

Residents say their neighborhood on the 100 block of Fairfax Drive in Cinnaminson is mostly quiet. But police say, around 10:45 Tuesday night, a single round from a gun broke the silence as a man was assaulted while trying to go inside his home. They say the victim was not shot but he suffered minor non-life-threatening wounds during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

Police will only say the incident is isolated, the victim was targeted and there is no threat to the public. It is unclear if the gun was fired as a warning or if it went off during a struggle.

Several neighbors we talked to off camera said they were not aware of what happened and that it is surprising since they do not typically have problems in the neighborhood. Police did not say what may have led to the incident.

There are plenty of home security and doorbell cameras on homes on the street. Police are asking residents to check them for video that may help them solve this case.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Cinnaminson Police Department non-emergency phone number at (856) 829-6666, email detectives@cinnaminsonpolice.org or anonymously report at www.cinnaminsonpolice.org/tip-411/ .

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating the case.