'We build together': Local Habitat for Humanity campaign raises more than $5 million

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia announced the conclusion of its first-ever sustained fundraising after receiving $700,000 more than the campaign's initial goal.

The organization's goal is to help transform lives in the city of Philadelphia by bringing quality homes back to life. The foundation operates by building and repairing these homes for families in need of affordable housing.

This housing foundation began in 1985 and has since sold 246 energy-efficient homes to owners who were buying for the first time.

The "We Build Together" campaign launched in 2018 and passed the organization's $5 million goal in February 2022.

After passing the goal by nearly three-quarters of a million, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia closed the campaign on June 30.

Donations were given by more than 450 supporters from various counties in Pennsylvania and more than a dozen states across the country.

According to the organization's leaders, donation costs ranged from $1 to $1 million.

Chief Development Officer Kathryn Fernandez recognized the volunteers, board members, staff, donors, restore shoppers, and Habitat homeowners for their contributions to making this success possible.

"We called on our Habitat Family, and they stepped up, just as they always do," Fernandez said.

As a result, the organization will scale its programs to work alongside twice as many Philadelphia families.