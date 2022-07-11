Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in the eye, head in West Philadelphia

article

A man is in critical condition with severe injuries to his face and head after being shot in West Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Caroll Park around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 40-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his left eye and head.

He was transported by private vehicle to Lankenau Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and officials have not recovered a weapon, per officials.