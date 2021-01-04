Haircuts 4 Homeless founders surprised by Will Smith in Zoom call

Brennon Jones founder of Haircuts 4 the Homeless in Philadelphia, and his wife Natasha, were contacted recently by Philadelphia legend, musician and screen star Will Smith, because of the contribution Haircuts 4 the Homeless has made in peoples’ lives over the past five years.

"It just touches my heart when I see people from Philly holding it down," Will Smith explained on a Zoom call with Brennon and his wife Natasha.

Jones and his family were surprised by Smith with various gifts, a second wedding ceremony of sorts and money.

Jones shared with FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick and Karen Hepp how the event with Smith came to be.

"I received a random email from Westbrook Productions. I had no idea who they were. The email just said they wanted to, you know, they wanted to talk to me. So we set up a Zoom meeting and they asked random questions and this type of thing happens all the time. But, this one was, of course, a little different. They never mentioned Will Smith or any of the gifts. They just, they wanted to do something cool and we would be on a game show, or something catchy like that to get our attention. We agreed and we didn’t know it until the actual day of the taping that, you know, it was Will Smith," Brennon explained.

Smith went on to surprise them with a PlayStation 5 bundle which included the console, two controllers, the Spider-Man Ultimate and the online membership subscription, as well as a $1,000 gift card to Sam’s Club.

Jones joked the PS5 was supposed to be a gift for he and his wife and their children are trying to take it over.

But, Smith wasn’t done, as this call contained one surprise after another. Smith put together a one minute wedding ceremony for Natasha and Brennon, with Smith as the officiant and rapper Ludacris as his best man.

From there, the couple was surprised with a honeymoon trip in Florida, which they plan to take sometime in the spring.

Brennon went on to explain the "icing on the cake" turned out to be $25,000 in cash for the couple.

"At that moment, that’s when I almost passed out. I was fine with just the PS5, but the 25K – that took it over the top," Jones stated.

Haircuts 4 the Homeless continues in 2021 and Jones promises big things will be taking place in the near future.

For more information on Haircuts 4 the Homeless, click on their Facebook page, here, or connect through Twitter, here, or see their website here.

