Hamilton man arrested, charged after exposing himself to 17-year-old, authorities say

article

A Hamilton, New Jersey, man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a 17-year-old.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, a 17-year-old reported that a man, who was later identified as John V. Kreiser, approached him while fishing near the Zachary Arms Apartments on Friday.

Police say the two were speaking with Kreiser pulled down his pants exposing his private parts and he "began to pleasure himself" in front of the 17-year-old.

RELATED: Sextortion warning: Cases of predators getting images, money from teenage boys on the rise, FBI says

Officials say the teen called the police and Kreiser was arrested shortly after in the area.

According to authorities, Kreiser was transported to the Hamilton Police Headquarters without incident.

He has been charged with Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police say.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter