Expand / Collapse search

Harris in Philadelphia: Vice president returns after presidential debate with Trump

Published  September 17, 2024 8:22am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, debates Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. president Donald Trump, for the first time during the presidential election campaign a

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Kamala Harris is coming back to battleground Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a visit to Philadelphia, the sight of her first face-to-face encounter with Donald Trump.

The vice president will sit down with the National Association of Black Journalists at 2:30 p.m. for an interview at WHYY in Old City.

The "in-person conversation" will take place across the street from the National Constitution Center, where Harris and Trump faced in their first presidential debate last week.

Related

2024 presidential debate was an 'eye opener' in suburban Philadelphia
article

2024 presidential debate was an 'eye opener' in suburban Philadelphia

In suburban Philadelphia's Bucks County, a critical area in a vital state, the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is producing hard thinking about what to do in November.

WHYY says Harris will be interviewed by a panel of NABJ members during the live-streamed event.

"As we have always stated, NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization," NABJ President Ken Lemon told WHYY. "Just as we demonstrated during our Convention interview with former President Trump, this event will not be a campaign rally but will be handled with respect to journalistic principles."