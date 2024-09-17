Harris in Philadelphia: Vice president returns after presidential debate with Trump

article

Kamala Harris is coming back to battleground Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a visit to Philadelphia, the sight of her first face-to-face encounter with Donald Trump.

The vice president will sit down with the National Association of Black Journalists at 2:30 p.m. for an interview at WHYY in Old City.

The "in-person conversation" will take place across the street from the National Constitution Center, where Harris and Trump faced in their first presidential debate last week.

WHYY says Harris will be interviewed by a panel of NABJ members during the live-streamed event.

"As we have always stated, NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization," NABJ President Ken Lemon told WHYY. "Just as we demonstrated during our Convention interview with former President Trump, this event will not be a campaign rally but will be handled with respect to journalistic principles."