Harris in Philly: Lady Gaga, The Roots among performers at Benjamin Franklin Parkway rally

Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia on Election Eve to rally supporters with a long list of musical guests and appearances.

The rally and concert will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Monday night, just hours before the first votes will be cast for the 2024 presidential election.

DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone and Oprah Winfrey will all take the stage in support of Harris, who will attend with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The rally and concert is expected to bring traffic nightmares to the city with nearly every road leading to Eakins Oval closing at 5 a.m. Monday, and remaining that way through Election Day.

Philadelphia has served as a frequent campaign stop for both the vice president and former president Donald Trump as they battle to gain victory in several swing states, including Pennsylvania.