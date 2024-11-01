2024 Election: Traffic headaches this weekend in Philly ahead of concert, campaign rally Monday

Philadelphia motorists will want to pay attention to road closures this weekend and on to Election Day as the streets around the art museum are closing for a campaign event.

It’s a view often seen in Philly. The renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art rising in the background while work crews scramble to erect light stands and a stage for yet another big happening. This time, it’s a rally and concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Harris Campaign Monday evening. And with it comes snarled traffic. FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked a motorist if it is too much. He said, "Yea, it really is. It really is too much. I can’t really explain it but, man!"

Friday afternoon and motorists work their horns along the Parkway near Eakens Oval. Traffic is squeezed as the Oval is closed for construction of the stage and will remain that way until 8 Tuesday evening.

Saturday morning, sections of Kelly Drive, Spring Garden Street and the Parkway will also close. Posing a definite challenge for those driving for a living. The driver told Cole it is a nuisance but, when big events come, business picks up.

The Oval is home to Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade along with its July 4th concert and fireworks, drawing crowds, commerce, and excitement, as well as traffic challenges.

On Monday, nearly every road leading to Eakins Oval will close at 5 in the morning and remain that way through Election Day. The price Philly pays to be the home of "Brotherly Love" and big events. Stopped in traffic behind the wheel of a red pickup a driver said, "It's aggravating but you must have patience. You must have patience with everything at this particular time."

