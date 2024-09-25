2024 Election polls: Harris still favored nationally, Trump narrows gap in battleground states

article

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in a near dead heat in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, with the presidential election weeks away.

According to the New York Time's National polling average, Trump still lags behind Harris by two points,, but in Pennsylvania, Harris is clinging to a one-point lead.

Harris holds a lead in four of the swing states, including Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump, meanwhile, has the edge in North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

While many national polls still seem to skew in favor of Harris, the latest Quinnipiac poll has the candidates in a dead heat.

Harris has not relinquished her lead in the New York Times national polling average, but the gap has narrowed in recent weeks.

Harris is currently holding onto a razor-thin 2% lead over Trump in their national poll as of Wednesday morning.

Harris leads in four of the six key swing states, but the margins are small, including a 1% edge in Pennsylvania and near-ties in Nevada and North Carolina.

Trump's biggest lead is currently in the battleground state of Georgia, a hotly contested state he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, where he leads by two points.

Harris and Trump are dead even, polling at 48% each in the latest Muhlenberg College poll.

The poll, now a week old, found a "large gender gap" between male voters who favor Trump and female voters who overwhelmingly support Harris.

Likewise, Muhlenberg says, there's a divide between Trump and Harris among Pennsylvania voters with and without a four-year college degree.

Harris holds a 32% lead among voters with a college degree, and Trump has a 19% lead in Pennsylvania among voters without a four-year degree.

Neither Trump nor Harris has an advantage in Pennsylvania with about 40 days to go before the election, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

The candidates are tied at 48% each in the race for Pennsylvania's 19 electoral college votes, with Keystone State voters prioritizing the economy over all issues.

"50% of likely Pennsylvania voters believe Trump can be trusted more to improve America’s economic situation, versus 46% believing the same of Harris," American Thinker Managing Editor Andrea Widburg said.

The Rasmussen report adds that when "leaners" are included in the state totals, Harris leads Pennsylvania by one point. That script is flipped in Georgia, where Rusmussen found that "leaners" favor Trump by four points.

While Harris is tracking two points ahead of Trump in the Real Clear Politics National Average, the gap in Pennsylvania is much thinner.

Harris has less than a point advantage in Pennsylvania, according to Real Clear Politics, which aggregates other polls to come up with their percentage.