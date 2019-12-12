Harrowing video shows Jersey City officer running into gunfire to rescue fellow officer

article

A harrowing video from the Jersey City shooting shows the moment one police officer risked her life to save her fellow officer.

Sergeant Majorie Jordan was one of the many officers that responded to Tuesday’s shooting.

As gunfire hailed down from the suspects, Sgt. Jordan was caught on video leaving her cover to run into the onslaught of bullets to rescue a fellow officer.

Fears mount that Jersey City shooting was anti-Semitic attack

Jersey City shooting suspects also killed man in Bayonne, official says

Timeline of events that left 5 victims, 2 attackers dead in Jersey City shooting

She grabs the officer, pulls him to safety, and leads him back to safety.

The video, tweeted by the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association (NJSPBA), was shared Thursday morning.

“Courage and bravery by so many,” the NJSPBA remarked about the footage.

Jersey City victims remembered as dedicated, charitable

'Shooting like crazy': Dramatic Jersey City shooting video captures sound of heavy gunfire

The victims of Tuesday's shooting in Jersey City included a veteran police officer, a mother of three, a rabbinical student and a store employee.

Mayor Steve Fulop said surveillance video of the attack made it clear that the attackers deliberately targeted the kosher market, and he pronounced the bloodshed a hate crime against Jews, as did New York's mayor and governor.

