Hatboro police investigating viral video of customer's racist rant against local business owner

A video of a customer's racist rant towards the owner of a local business has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage in the community.

"You feel frustrated. It’s something that I was not expecting," said Omar Quinones, the owner of Amy’s Pizzeria in Hatboro.

Captured on video, a woman is seen yelling, "You give me my money back! I'm not giving my money to some illegal immigrant."

The incident occurred at the pizzeria on Thursday night. The woman is caught on camera yelling at the owner for playing a Spanish show on the store's television and she later accuses the staff of not speaking English.

FOX 29 blurred the woman’s face because she has not been charged with a crime.

Police were called to the restaurant and are investigating.

"I feel bad. We don’t deserve this. We're here for 10 years. We have a lot of customers and they like us," said Quinones.

Friday, customers like Sheila Radcliff packed the Montgomery County pizza place, as the owners and staff were working non-stop to fill orders. Radcliff is a regular customer.

"We're supposed to teach our youngers and our offspring how to be in America and this just disgraceful. She should be ashamed of herself," Radcliff said.

Customers say Fridays are typically busy for the pizzeria. Add to that, it's Lenten season for Christians and now this incident. The shop was overwhelmed with support Friday night.

They also got a new customer in Jack Malone after he and his wife saw the video on social media. "I felt really bad for what they had to go through after the abuse so I feel like it's the least I could do," said Malone.

Brian Lynch said he and his wife are appalled by what happened. "We love Amy's. We've been coming ever since it opened. It’s a husband and wife who run the business. It’s family owned and they give a ton back to Hatboro. So I don't think you can get more American than that," said Lynch.

Hatboro Police are investigating and say all parties involved have been identified.