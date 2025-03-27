Hateful graffiti found in Montgomery County high school bathroom: officials

article

School officials and local authorities are investigating after hateful graffiti was found in a Montgomery County high school bathroom on Wednesday.

The school said a student at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School discovered the graffiti – which included a swastika and racial epithets – and reported it.

"Colonial School District strongly condemns hate speech in any form and will not tolerate these acts of intimidation in our schools," officials said.

What we know:

Officials said a student at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School discovered hateful graffiti scrawled in the bathroom in the D wing of the school building.

The student immediately reported the graffiti to their teacher, who informed security and administrators, according to a letter sent to families.

"We are proud that the student and teacher took swift action to report this incident so we could quickly erase the inflammatory message," the letter read.

The Colonial School District is investigating the incident in hopes of identifying who is responsible for the graffiti.

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School has made resources available to students "who may be upset upon hearing about this incident."

"This incident will not shake our commitment to promoting a culture of belonging in our schools," officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities and school officials are working to try to identify who is responsible for the hateful graffiti.