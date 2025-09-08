Delco e-scooter crackdown: Mandatory helmet ordinance passes in Haverford Township

The Brief It is now a requirement for e-scooter and e-bike riders under 16 to wear a helmet in Haverford Township. After the warning phase, a $25 fine may be issued at a police officer's discretion. This measure aims to enhance safety for young riders following several recent accidents in the area.



In a unanimous decision, Haverford Township in Delaware County has passed a new ordinance requiring riders under 16 to wear helmets while using e-scooters and e-bikes.

What we know:

The ordinance was passed unanimously by the Haverford Township Board of Commissioners during its second reading.

The decision comes in response to a series of crashes involving e-scooters and e-bikes, including a tragic incident in June where a young girl from Ridley Township lost her life, and her friend was critically injured.

What they're saying:

Residents and parents in Haverford Township have expressed strong support for the new safety measure.

Cynthia Intintol emphasized the importance of the ordinance.

"I think it's very important," said Intintol. "The safety of the children. The parents should be more aware of what's going on and not think oh well my kids are fine because they're not."

Nathan Tinker shared his observations."A lot of the times I see kids on the bikes or like ebikes and just skiing down slopes really fast with no helmet or any precautions, so I think it should at least be enforced some way," he said

Catherine Tinker highlighted the role of the township in ensuring safety. "Everyone wants to parent their children how they see fit. Then, when a tragedy happens, who do they turn to? They turn to the township like why isn't this being enforced, why aren't people taking care of this?" she asked.

What's next:

The ordinance includes a warning phase that will continue through January.

During this period, violators will receive warning notices, and after January, it will be at the officer's discretion whether to issue a $25 fine for non-compliance.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola mentioned that police will continue to encourage helmet use by giving out cupcake and ice cream coupons to kids they see wearing helmets.