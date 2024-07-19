Hazmat situation prompts evacuations in Point Breeze: police

Residents were evacuated from their homes in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood as authorities investigate a hazmat situation.

Police and firefighters responded to the 1200 block of South 22nd Street after police said there was a "neighbor dispute" over a strong smell of bleach and ammonia.

The hazmat situation forced residents from 1200 block of South 22nd Street, 2200 block of Oakford Street, and 2200 block of Latona Street to evacuate.

Investigators are attempting to locate the source of the odor.