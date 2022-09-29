"He was a good person": Vigil held for teen killed in shooting near Roxborough High School

A candlelight prayer vigil was held for victims of a deadly quintuple shooting that erupted following a joint scrimmage at Roxborough High School on Tuesday.

Community members and loved ones of the victim's gathered at Gorgas Park where local clergy members lead prayers and remembrance for 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Elizalde, according to police, was killed when a group of gunman unleashed over 60 shots on a group walking on Pechin Street Tuesday afternoon. Four other teens were hurt in the hail of gunfire.

"As a mom its terrifying, you don’t think it's going to happen in your own backyard, but when it does you have a whole different perspective on how quick a life can be taken," Dyann Berry said.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared disturbing surveillance video of the shooting that showed a group of gunman get out of a light-colored SUV and open fire.

According to police, one of the shooters stood over a victim and continued to fire his weapon, but the gun had run out of bullets. Elizalde was the lone victim killed in the barrage of bullets.

His mother was at the vigil on Thursday night, surrounded by support from community members, some of whom knew her son as a "smiley and funny" teenager.

"He was genuinely good kid, but more than that he was a good person," family friend Joel Harris said. He told FOX 29 that Nicolas had a burgeoning interest in football and they talked every day.

Harris said he was heading to the scrimmage when he received the gut-wrenching news from Nicolas's mother.

"I can't even fathom what she's feeling and going through ," Harris said. "At the end of the day, when does this all stop?"

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooing, but police on Wednesday night recovered the Ford Explorer that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

The City of Philadelphia is offering $45,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters who are still at-large.