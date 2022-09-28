Philadelphia shooting: Video released, reward offered in deadly ambush after football scrimmage

The City of Philadelphia is offering $40,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School.

Philadelphia police officers responded to the 300 block of Fairway Terrace just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police say they found four teens suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed them to local hospitals. Another teen was treated at the scene for a graze wound, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS: Philadelphia shooting: Teen killed, 4 others injured in shooting after high school football scrimmage

One teen, 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and he later died, officials say.

On Wednesday, city, police and school officials held a press conference to provide additional details on the ongoing investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said more than 60 spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Evidence is still being processed by investigators, according to Vanore.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

During the press conference, Captain Jason Smith announced that four of the five victims, including Elizalde, were members of the Roxborough football team.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle, described as a "light-colored SUV", firing more than 60 shots at the group of teens as they walked down the street following a football scrimmage.

According to police, one of the shooters stood over a victim and continued to fire his weapon, but the gun had run out of bullets.

Vanore says investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but the motive remains unknown as police investigate several theories.

Smith says police still need to locate and interview witnesses who were present during the time of the shooting.

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr. also spoke at the press conference, extending a thank you to police and condolences to the victims of the shooting.

He says further after-school activities in Philadelphia will not be canceled.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also spoke at the press conference, advocating for stricter gun laws nationally.

Police say police presence will be increased at upcoming football scrimmages across Philadelphia, especially at games where the department anticipates problems.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was not present at the press conference.

When asked, authorities said she was out sick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.