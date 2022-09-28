Teen killed in shooting near Roxborough High School remembered as "special kid"

A high school community in Philadelphia is left heartbroken after a 14-year-old student was killed in an ambush shooting that injured four teens following a football scrimmage.

Nicholas Elizalde was remembered as a "special kid" by his aunt and uncle who returned to Roxborough High School to pick up a car they left their amid the chaos on Tuesday afternoon.

Elizalde and another Saul student were among a group of teens who were leaving a joint football scrimmage when five shooters emerged from a car and unleashed more than 60 shots.

Saul High School does not have a football team, but their students are allowed to play for Roxborough High School. The four teens injured in the shooting are expected to physically recover.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared chilling video of the shooting, saying one of the shooters stood over a victim and continued to fire his weapon until he ran out of bullets.

"Teachers are having a really rough day along with their students, kids are crying, teachers are trying console them while also wiping their own tears away," PFT union rep. LeShawna Coleman said.

Police say Elizalde lived in Havertown and was a Haverford Township School District student from kindergarten to 8th grade before transferring.

"Our hearts go out to Nicholas's family and all who knew him," a statement from Superintendent Dr. Maureen Reusche said.

As two school communities try to cope with the senseless shooting death of Elizalde, Roxborough High School has canceled all games this week.

"Today, as much as they are processing their own grief, they are right in these buildings, there were no teacher absences, because they said ‘I couldn’t imagine anywhere else I’d rather be than with my students today’," Coleman said.

The community organized a public prayer vigil in response to the shooting that's scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. near Roxborough High School.