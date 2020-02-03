Health officials clear Delaware patient evaluated for possible case of coronavirus

Delaware Health officials say a Kent County patient who was being evaluated for coronavirus has been clear of the "novel" illness.

"Test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came back negative for the virus," the health department said.

There are currently no possible cases of coronavirus being investigated in Delaware at this time, officals say.

“We continue to coordinate closely with the CDC, as well as with our local health care providers to monitor for potential cases," Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. "We will continue to keep the public updated as new information becomes available."

The virus, which officials say originated in Wuhan, China in January, has positively afflicted 11 people in the United States according to the CDC. Over 100 cases of coronavirus have been negative and more than 120 cases are still being investigated.

Health officials assure that the risk an American citizen being positively diagnosed with coronavirus remains very low.

Meanwhile, in China, health officials are still trying to control the widespread virus.

Chinese government sent medical workers and equipment to a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in sweeping new steps Monday to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Health authorities on Monday released updated figures of 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases, an increase of 2,829 over a 24-hour period, as other countries continued evacuating citizens from hardest-hit Hubei province and restricted the entry of Chinese or people who recently traveled in the country.

The World Health Organization said the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

While there is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, the CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Associated Press contributed to this report

