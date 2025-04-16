Heartbroken family, friends speak out at vigil for man killed in triple shooting: 'My dad was a good man'

The Brief An emotional scene in Fairmount where hundreds of people mourned the loss of a husband and father of three. David Tenant was killed Monday night, one of three people shot near Temple University’s campus.



Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to hold vigil and grieve for a man shot and killed as he was leaving a North Philly store at just the wrong moment while shots were being fired.

His daughters speak:

"When I heard my father was shot, I thought he was gonna make it," Daisha Tenant said.

She knew her father as a strong, hard-working family man and the strength of his neighborhood.

"My dad was such a strong, warrior type of person, so in the waiting room where everybody was gathering, I was just preparing my words of what I would say to him. But the next thing I heard was he didn't make it. It seems as if my whole world shattered," Daisha explained.

Endira Tenant said, "It’s just so sad. Surreal. My dad was a good man. He was very educated. He was a poet. He’s in the National Poetry Society. He was really good with words, family oriented. He really loved his family and friends. He was Superman to everybody. Yeah, he was dad to everybody."

What we know:

Being everyone’s dad was apparent after meeting everyone on Tenant’s street.

Two nights after David, 47, known by his nickname Crocket, was shot and killed at 18th and Oxford streets, family and friends gathered to grieve his loss.

He was shot once in the back just as he was coming out of a neighborhood store at the wrong moment about 7:30 Monday night, when he walked into the middle of someone shooting at others, two other younger men in their 30s who were each shot twice and survived.

The owner of the store heard the shots just after David walked out and said, "Like 14 or 16 shots. I told everyone in the store, ‘Get down, get down!’"

What they're saying:

"It hurts. It’s hurtful. It hurts real bad," friend Mysheera Williams said. "He was the smartest person. Bookworm smart, really intellectually smart."

Another friend, Wyatt Flames explained, "We just gotta stop the violence and put the guns down, cause they took somebody good, a good man, off the streets. Took somebody’s life that’s really affected us."

His neighbor, Arnetta Anderson said, "If this world would love one another, we wouldn’t have all this violence. It’s just too much violence."

"Oh my God, it needs to stop. It really needs to stop. There’s just too much killing," friend and neighbor Tiny lamented.

"We do a lot of talking. We wanna solve these issues, but we still waiting," friend Kendall Reese said.

"Wake up! When we say wake up, open the eyes to reality. It’s real lout here," friend Mellow Brown exclaimed.

Big picture view:

As city leaders repeatedly say mayhem, murders and shootings should not be accepted and normalized, it’s sad to hear the store owner from Monday night seemed to feel just the opposite, "It’s scary. It makes you nervous, but at the same time, I’m used to this."