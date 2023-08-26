Heavy fire next to historical Philadelphia building sparks all-hands response: officials

article

Plumes of smoke billowed from a raging fire that erupted in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at a 3-story building on the 5400 block of Vine Street around 11:30 a.m.

An all-hands response was issued as 60 firefighters battled the blaze, bringing it under control about an hour and a half later.

Officials say a historical landmark sits right next to the now-charred building. Further details have yet to be released.

Two people were displaced, and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.