Suspected vehicle found after young woman killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.
The fatal hit-and-run happened on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Ashley McLean-Gaylor.
Police say the striking vehicle drove off, leaving her for dead.
It was recovered Saturday afternoon, according to authorities, who have yet to release any information on suspects being sought.