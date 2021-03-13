Heavy flames, smoke consume Delaware County businesses in overnight strip mall fire

article

Fire tears through a Brookhaven strip mall overnight, as fire crews worked almost two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters were called out before 4 a.m.to the 4600 block of Edgmont Avenue in Brookhaven for a fire in a small strip mall.

Firefighter surrounded by smoke at Delaware County strip mall fire.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to get the fire under control.

Officials say no injuries were reported. An investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire. There are no details regarding the businesses affected.

