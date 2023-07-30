Heavy winds down power lines and large trees, leave homes condemned in South Jersey

article

Cleanup is underway after another round of severe weather left behind a trail of destruction around parts of the Delaware Valley this weekend.

Storms started rolling in through the afternoon as heavy rain and wind pummeled the region, prompting several warnings for residents.

Most severe activity came to an end as the sun set Saturday, however, a significant amount of damage had already been sustained.

In South Jersey, emergency crews responded to downed trees, utility poles and wires around Woodstown.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say they were forced to condemn at least two homes due to trees that fell during the storms.

Photos posted by law enforcement show grave sites damaged by an uprooted tree at a local cemetery.

Several roads were closed as crews made repairs, but many have since reopened.